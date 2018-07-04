Speech to Text for Care With a Bear

restaurant for a heart warming program. the next time you stop by azzip pizza in terre haute...look for the box with the bear! news 10 has teamed up with azzip pizza for what's called "care with a bear drive". here' how it works. you drop off a new teddy bear. then the bears will be given to local first responders so they can share them with kids in times of need. [b17]care with a bear-sot fs ..."it's good to know that we can help in those troubling times um ya know this obviously isn't about azzip pizza this is just about doing whatever we can to help the first responders that are so important in our community..." care with a bear goes on the entire month of july. please help if you can.