Speech to Text for New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

excited to get to work. as we told you earlier on news 10 --- nate green will be the chief executive officer. we talked to green after today's announcement. the boys and girls club gives local youth a safe place to learn and have fun. green will help with day-to-day operations and programs. he'll also oversee a new master plan for the club and its future. green told us it's humbling to be able to positively impact young people's lives. "it's more important than ever that the youth of our community are provided a place that's both safe and positive. a lot of outside influences are going on in the world today. green attended indiana state university on a basketball scholarship. he officially starts august 6th.