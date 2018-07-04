Speech to Text for Clay County Food Program needs help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

keep serving meals. the program says terre haute catholic charities can no longer help feed kids this summer -- and it's yet to offer anything for the upcoming school year. the program serves close to 800 kids weekly. if you'd like to help-- you can donate your time to pack and deliver meals-- as well as donate money and food. to see where you can help -- call the clay county y-m-c-a at 812-442-6761. the new leader of the terre haute boys and girls club is