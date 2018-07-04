Speech to Text for Terre Haute Chamber Survey

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to hear from "you". the chamber has put out its yearly surveys. one is targeted at chamber members. one is for non-members. the goal is to see if the chamber's events are helping to build businesses and the community. the chamber says the survey takes about 5 minutes to complete. we've linked the surveys for you at wthi tv dot com. the "clay county youth food program"