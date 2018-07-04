Speech to Text for Two fire departments merge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you and your family safe. for about a year -- dana and hillsdale volunteer fire departments have been working on "merging". now -- they're two weeks into the transition and they say they already notice a difference. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now in our studio. she explains what this merger means for you in an emergency. officials told me between dana and hillsdale volunteer fire departments... they answer about 300 calls a year. now becoming "helt fire and rescue" -- they're finding the job -- to keep you safe -- is much better ... together. when help calls out... "our tones drop and you're lucky if you get one person during the day." every second matters .... "if we can't get there in time, it could be devastating for that person and their family." it's always been a tough job for chief brent bush and assistant chief nick woodard. both come from dana and hillsdale volunteer fire departments... responding to different calls -- under different names. "we know that when one tone drops now, we got 2 departments running for it..." that's because -- now -- they work together. it's been a couple of weeks since their departments merged to form "helt fire and rescue". "nothi has changed other than response times." that means help gets to "you" faster... "it now allows us to run the ems calls in our area..." and more ground gets covered... "people are seeing different trucks in different areas..." proving when two becomes one -- there's more that gets done. "that takes a little bit of relief off dana and puts some more on us and it actually works out better for the taxpayers." the new department has about 35 members so far.. bush and woodard say they are still in need of more volunteers. if you're interested -- we have contact information on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. back to you. terre haute's chamber of commerce wants