Clear

Two fire departments merge

Two fire departments merge

Posted: Tue Jul 03 19:44:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 03 19:44:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Two fire departments merge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you and your family safe. for about a year -- dana and hillsdale volunteer fire departments have been working on "merging". now -- they're two weeks into the transition and they say they already notice a difference. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now in our studio. she explains what this merger means for you in an emergency. officials told me between dana and hillsdale volunteer fire departments... they answer about 300 calls a year. now becoming "helt fire and rescue" -- they're finding the job -- to keep you safe -- is much better ... together. when help calls out... "our tones drop and you're lucky if you get one person during the day." every second matters .... "if we can't get there in time, it could be devastating for that person and their family." it's always been a tough job for chief brent bush and assistant chief nick woodard. both come from dana and hillsdale volunteer fire departments... responding to different calls -- under different names. "we know that when one tone drops now, we got 2 departments running for it..." that's because -- now -- they work together. it's been a couple of weeks since their departments merged to form "helt fire and rescue". "nothi has changed other than response times." that means help gets to "you" faster... "it now allows us to run the ems calls in our area..." and more ground gets covered... "people are seeing different trucks in different areas..." proving when two becomes one -- there's more that gets done. "that takes a little bit of relief off dana and puts some more on us and it actually works out better for the taxpayers." the new department has about 35 members so far.. bush and woodard say they are still in need of more volunteers. if you're interested -- we have contact information on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. back to you. terre haute's chamber of commerce wants
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system