The Pathway to Progress in Sullivan

but one local city is teaming up with homeowners to slash the cost. news 10's lacey clifton explains. susan wamsley has lived in sullivan for more than 30 years. meaning she's spent decades watching the sidewalk in front of her home change for the worse. "it was cracked and raised. it was just all different levels. it was not safe at all. you could ramp a bicycle off of it in one place." wamsley says the sidewalk's condition was a shame for obvious reasons.. "i come out here and walk a lot. we have a lot of people that walk in town and use the side walks. and ours was so bad, most people walked the street in front of our house. so now it'll be really nice!" "so as you can see behind me-- this sidewalk is actually in the beginning stages of being replaced. it's been torn up, it's been framed in, and in just a few days time, the sidewalk will look just like this." "families are taking walks. you see kids going around town. but you see senior citizens. like i said, middle- aged folks and their families going out. so this is something that benefits the homeowner, it benefits the city, and it really benefits people of all ages." the city-wide sidewalk face lift is due to the paths to progress program. it's where the city covers 75 percent of the project cost -- and the homeowner only has to pay for a quarter of it. after getting in on the program -- wamsley says she'd definitely recommend it to other sullivan residents. "take advantage of anything you can that you know that the city can help with, that's great." in sullivan-- lacey clifton-- news 10. if you'd like to get your name on the list for the "paths to progress" program -- visit wthi tv dot com.