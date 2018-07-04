Speech to Text for Pantheon Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today news 10 received these preliminary plans for the "pantheon theater". it features a stage space, office space, and a conference room on the first floor. the second floor features more work areas. then the third floor would have a smaller stage and stadium seating. the project also has a new board. members plan to meet next wednesday. they could award bids for construction in the fall. gas prices continue to rise!