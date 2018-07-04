Speech to Text for The need for sunscreen

but we need to make sure we're doing so safely. storm team 10's chris piper is live at deming park in terre haute he tells us a little more about what we need to be paying closer attention to. i'm live here at deming park, and this is one place where people come to spend their sunny days, but if you're coming outside for a day, you might want to make sure you're wearing sunscreen. this summer has been hot, which just goes to show how powerful the sun has been. because of that, we need to pay extra attention to our skin. "with summer time upon us, a lot more sunny days, its definitely important to be wearing, you know, like an spf 30 or higher broad spectrum sunscreen." ryan patterson works at biltmore dermatology in terre haute. he says sunscreen is your best line of defense against the sun, and that's because it protects against many things. "it provides not only protection with uva rays, but uvb. uva rays penetrate a little deeper in the skin, uvb rays a little more superficially." so what should you look for, when it comes to choosing between different products? "actually the number one rated sunscreen in consumer reports magazine for four years straight is one that's over the counter called anthelios. it was rated a 100, it's an spf 60." and always remember, when you're going outside, you should always be using sunscreen. "really if you can see to go outside from sunrise to sunset, you really should be putting it on. you should be applying, re applying every two hours, especially if you're sweating or swimming." and by remembering these simple steps, you'll keep you and your family a little safer. now patterson also says you can be burned even on cloudy days, because those uva and uvb rays still shine through the clouds. for now, reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. don't forget to think about your