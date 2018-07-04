Speech to Text for Moving and Grooving camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

grooving this morning! music -- & and, clap! indiana state university hosted the summer camp. today's class was based around singing and performing at the same time. instructors picked a couple of fun 'pop' songs. then -- the students learned some movements to go along with them. "it's a lot of fun for the kids. they all enjoy dancing. it's a lot of fun for us. as a future music educator, it's nice to get in front of kids and teach them stuff like that." today's class was part of a bigger picture for the summer. we'll explain how kids are getting a new view on art... coming up at 6. [e3]tease 4 (school shooting)-vo a suspect remains at large after an overnight break-in at