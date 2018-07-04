Speech to Text for Gas prices are going up

"a". and that tops today's consumer alert. [b14]gas prices-live pkg that's because prices at the pump.. continue to rise. as a record number of people hit the road for the fourth of july holiday .. you'll notice your "fuel bill" is quit a bit higher as well. news 10's abby kirk is live at the sunoco gas station behind h oney creek mall in terre haute. abby.. what can drivers expect to see and how "you" can get more gas for less? lacey---- it's no secret that more people hit the open road for independence day. in fact.. "triple a" estimates" "nearly 40" million americans will be traveling over the holiday. now.. if you're one of those people--- you'll notice that this year.. celebrating comes with a cost. ------------------ nat "holy crap! what happened..." "my mouth dropped!" -------------------- it's the talker for many.... "i think the government needs to do something about it because its hurting us little people ." the price you pay at the pump.... "a lot of people are going to be hitting the road, interstates, and highways to visit family and friends and just general travel to see fireworks as well." in terre haute... people are paying just about "3" dollars a gallon. that's nearly "62" cents more compared to this time "last year." so why so much? ..... "t-j modesitt" from "big o tires" says crude oil prices are to blame. - harold "if crude drops down, gasoline and fuel prices are going to go up." nat it's the priciest fourth of july in four years. but, it's still "11" cents cheaper from what people were paying on memorial day. nat - "check your air filters. a lot of times that something that you just ignore." modesitt says there are some ways you can be proactive this holiday. and get more "fuel" for your "buck." - harold "make sure that your tires are properly inflated." he says take it slow when putting the "pedal to the metal." -harold "even if you drop back 20 miles per hour, you're going to save up to 20 percent of fuel economy." there are also "apps" nat "so its going to show you the lowest that's reported right there and jump right over to the highest thats reported." like gas buddy... that helps drivers find the cheapest gas near them. - harold "i will check gas buddy and uh it has saved me thousands of dollars." - tj "its nice because you go through and see real time...who is reporting correct gas prices." triple a says there's a strong possibility gas prices will rise again in the coming months. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. [b15]x education alert-vo the stakes are high for