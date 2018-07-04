Speech to Text for Shelburn Firehouse Bid

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

she says they're looking to build a new firehouse. that's because the current one is outdated. the township has been approved for 200 thousand dollars to build a new firehouse. but only one bid came in for the project -- and it was more than 700 thousand dollars. at this point-- the township doesn't think it will change the plans it has in mind for the firehouse. the township looks to start bidding out the project again next week. [b13]x consumer alert-vo today is known as "terrible tuesday" according to triple "a".