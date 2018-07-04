Speech to Text for North Knox Swimland

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

without a place to cool off. now.. news 10 "bureau chief gary brian" tells us what staff are doing to get things back on track. "every summer the north knox swimland is usually packed to the brim. but this summer, as you can see, that's not quite the case." the pool was closed june 19th. this was after the chlorinator failed. the chlorinator balances the amount of chlorine in the water. problems with the chlorinator have been fixed. since it's failure, the pool has been inspected by the state and county board of health. both inspections passed. the swimland must now have two water tests. the first test received a passing grade this morning. the second water test will be performed wednesday. if the second test comes back positive the pool can open. the swim land is operated completely off gate fees, concessions, and donations. cheryl noonan with the swimland says this has made it difficult to keep up with repairs. "at our pool we're lucky to make twenty five dollars a day after we pay our lifeguards and fill concessions and anything. so we don't really have a big thing. cause some days we're negative after we pay everybody." "now if you'd like more information on how you can donate, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in bicknell, gary brian, news 10." a local city is working with its residents to fix up its sidewalks.