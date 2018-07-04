Speech to Text for Man charged with impersonating a police officer

"franklin akers" is now behind bars. that's after an ongoing stalking investigation. terre haute police are not releasing specific details at this time. but-- they do say the case is open and active. authorities are asking anyone who may've been approached by "akers".. when he falsely identified himself as a cop or detective.. to come forward. police say "akers" drove a 20-12 maroon chevy cruz. if you have any information that can help investigators.. call detective "brad rumsey" at 812-244-26-67. [b5]amy kinnett plea agreement-mug and.. a guilty plea is entered for a former school treasurer