Break-in at the Vigo County Highway Garage

Posted: Tue Jul 03 14:06:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 03 14:06:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

that has authorities sifting through evidence.. and looking for a suspect. police say a man broke into the vigo county highway department overnight. now.. "5"-trucks and the garage's gate need fixed. and as news 10's jon swaner explains, one truck was even found in sullivan county destroyed by fire. ///////// when the guys at the south highway garage came to work tuesday morning, this is how they found their south gate. "it was just a normal day..." "and when they got ready to go to work, they came out to open up the gate and saw there wasn't any gate!" the guys then started checking equipment. they found five trucks had damaged ignitiions. one even still had a screwdriver stuck in its ignition. "it was the older trucks that's easier to break into the key system." the man eventually hot-wired one of the trucks. he then used it to drive through the south gate. that truck was found in sullivan county destroyed by fire. "we've had some break-ins in the past, but nothing like this." the guys repaired the south gate. fixing the trucks will take longer. because trucks are the heart and soul of any highway department, these losses will hurt how much work they can get done. in vigo county, i'm jon swaner, news 10. ////////// the highway department handed over its surveilance video to the sheriff's office to see if it will help their investigation. if you have any information that can help authorities.. call crime stoppers. that number is 812-238-stop. continuing our crime alert this afternoon. "52"-year-old
