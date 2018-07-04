Clear

National Dance Day

Terre Haute Parks and Recreation National Dance Day is an annual celebration that takes place on the last Saturday in July.

for terre haute parks and rec. national dance day is an annual celebration that takes place on the last saturday in july. this program encourages americans to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to maintain good health and combat obesity. ndd achieved national recognition when congresswoman eleanor holmes norton, a long-time proponent of healthy lifestyles, announced at a press conference on july 31, 2010, in washington, d.c., that she was introducing a congressional resolution declaring the last saturday in july to be the country's official national dance day. there is a video contest involved with ndd. we will upload our event and it could be displayed on the well know dance show so you think you can dance. this event will be great for all ages and wonderful family activity. the terre haute parks department will be participating in national dance day again this year. it will take place on july 28, 2018. registration will be available at the torner center in deming park. registration deadline is july 18th by 4:00 p.m. cost is $5.00 per person and this includes lunch and a shirt. the instructors will teach the dance through the morning session. there will be a lunch break and then back to run through the dance
