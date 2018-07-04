Speech to Text for First Friday July

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

friday - downtown salutes date: july 6, 2018 time: 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm edt an evening to honor military veterans, active military and their families. enjoy a cookout courtesy of rjl solutions. family fun at the terre haute children's museum, vigo county public library and the indiana state university bookstore. enjoy the art exhibits, booths and military vehicle displays. pence, downtown terre haute coordinator. first friday - downtown salutes date: july 6, 2018 time: 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm edt an evening to honor military veterans, active military and their families. enjoy a cookout courtesy of rjl solutions. family fun at the terre haute children's museum, vigo county public library and the indiana state university bookstore. enjoy the art exhibits, booths and military vehicle displays. make sure to shop and dine downtown too! 232-2391 facebook: downtown terre haute