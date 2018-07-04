Speech to Text for Vigo County 4H Community Cleanup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in vigo county are getting a head start on one right here in town. vigo county 4-h held a community cleanup. it took place at the horse barn at the vigo county fairgrounds. workers helped to prepare the barn for their four legged friends. they'll be arriving just in time for opening day festivities. [b17]4h community cleanup-sotvo "it helps the kids kind of work together and get used to working together. they have to take care of their horse the whole week that they're here so it's another way for them to get cleaning ahead of time and cleaning afterwards as well." the vigo county fair begins july 7th. one local organization pulled out