Vigo County 4H Community Cleanup

Posted: Mon Jul 02 19:52:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

in vigo county are getting a head start on one right here in town. vigo county 4-h held a community cleanup. it took place at the horse barn at the vigo county fairgrounds. workers helped to prepare the barn for their four legged friends. they'll be arriving just in time for opening day festivities. [b17]4h community cleanup-sotvo "it helps the kids kind of work together and get used to working together. they have to take care of their horse the whole week that they're here so it's another way for them to get cleaning ahead of time and cleaning afterwards as well." the vigo county fair begins july 7th. one local organization pulled out
