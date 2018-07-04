Speech to Text for Farming bill impact

farm bills. but they'll have to agree on some big issues before it can be signed into law. news 10's heather good spoke with u-s senator joe donnelly this afternoon as he toured a local farm. she joins us now with more on the visit and what the bill means for farmers. senator donnelly and other supporters say this bill will help farmers as prices for their products drop. one vigo county grower says farms could go under this year without intervention. covered: 9:44:09 "a lot of guys have a hundred or a hundred and fifty years in the business with their families and when you think about somebody that could lose that and is very upset, that's very concerning to me." frank miklozek operates this 13-hundred acre farm in southern vigo county. he says the 20-percent drop in soybean prices has him worried. it's a topic he discussed with u-s senator joe donnelly. the democrat toured this farm while talking about the 20-18 farm bill with other hoosier growers. 9:33:12 donnelly says, "farmers are in a tough spot right now. they have seen prices drop dramatically because of the trade war that is going on." president donald trump instituted new trade tariff's on countries like canada and china. as a result... china is expected to impose tariffs on soybean imports. 9:42:33 miklozek says, "a lot of people are talking about it. we will notice that impact more in the fall, but a lot of people are talking about it. it's really fresh in their mind and it doesn't look good but hopefully we can get through this." senator donnelly says work must be done to unsure "farmers don't suffer." he wants to see the tarriff battle ended so prices can go back-up. meanwhile... he is pushing the senate version of the farm bill. it passed with republican and democrat support. the house version of the bill passed without democrat support and includes changes to the supplemental nutrition assistance program -- or snap. under the house plan... any able bodied adult -- without children under age six -- would have to work at least 20-hours a week to get benefits. miklozek says it's a part of the bill he has questions about. donnelly says it's an issue that will have to get worked out but he is hopeful an agreement can be reached. current law expires september 30th. the farm bill sets eating and farming policy for five years at a time. back to you. here's a number that's hard to imagine.