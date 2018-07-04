Speech to Text for Preventing Heat Stroke

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley. healthcare experts say to always be aware of how you're feeling in the heat. heat related illness is common during the first weeks of july. storm team 10's brady harp has more on how you and your family can stay safe. when temperatures are in the 90's and heat index values are above 100 degrees it is dangerous to be outside too long. healthcare experts say to avoid working during the hottest parts of the day. during the summer months - working from 1 to 4 pm can be dangerous on opressively hot days. if you have no choice - experts say to take frequent breaks. they say to wear loose- fitting light clothing and to stay hydrated with a non- caffienated drink. if you are outside during excessive heat - watch for signs that you are someone nearby might be suffering from a heat related illness. stacy horn: "most common signs of heat sroke. headache, nausea, vomiting, feeling weak, tired, feeling dizziness going on. you can even pass out from it some confusion. so if you see anybody with those symptoms you'll just want to immediately call 9-1-1 and get an ambulance on the way." experts say the best time to work on many summer days - if you can - is early in the morning or after the sun sets. back to you. indiana lawmakers take action after a critical