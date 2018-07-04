Clear

The Food and Beverage tax

The Food and Beverage tax

Posted: Mon Jul 02 19:46:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 02 19:46:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

vigo county. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. it's a story we've been following for quite some time. in may -- indiana lawmakers got the ball rolling when they approved a proposal for a "food and beverage" tax in vigo county. governor eric holcomb signed off on the measure last month. now -- it's in the hands of the vigo county council. news 10's alia blackburn is live in terre haute. she explains how council leaders are getting "your" inpu before they make the big decision. [b2]food and beverage tax-live pkg if this tax is approved by the council.... you can expect to see changes on your bill when you dine out at local restaurants -- like rick's smokehouse. some believe money from that change could help fund a big opportunity in vigo county. a new direction for vigo county -- lies in the power of a vote... plans are in the works to build a state-of-the-art convention center in downtown terre haute ... but in order for dreams to become reality... county leaders will have to decide on a 1- percent food and beverage tax. taxpayers -- like dwayne malone -- brought their thoughts to monday's public hearing. while he's for the tax ... malone says his concern is making sure other needs don't fall behind. "tax dollars is everybody's money, even the poor... they have to pay taxes. so this money should be used to uplift blighted and poor areas in our community." with other projects in the mix -- like a new jail... president aaron loudermilk says the council has its hands full. "there has been a lot on our plate, especially as new council members, having our first year, last year.. but that's the hand we were dealt." but when it comes to this convention center and the anticipated boost for the community... this new tax is one he can't refuse. "the elected officials in indianapolis do not just hand out the chance to vote for food and beverage, so if we do not take full advantage i'm afraid we're not going to have those opportunities in the future." it's a cause -- some believe they can get behind... if the outcome -- means more income for vigo county. "i'm for it if it's going to bring some health and strength to our community financially." the county council will meet again in a special meeting on thursday. keep in mind -- this is "not" meet again in a special meeting on thursday. keep in mind -- this is "not" when the vote will take place. they will have that at a later date. thursday's meeting is just the first reading of the proposed tax. [b3]x education alert-main mon open getting creative to fill teaching slots this fall. that's what
