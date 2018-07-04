Clear

Hughes retires

Barr-Reeve head coach steps down after 33-year coaching career.

Posted: Mon Jul 02 18:21:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 02 18:21:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

bryan hughes is stepping down as the head coach at barr-reeve.. after 33 years of coaching.. 25 of which were spent at barr- reeve.. hughes is retiring. hughes is one of the most successful coaches in indiana basketball history.. he holds a career record of 590-205.. that's a 74 percent win rate.. which is 4th highest among active coaches.. with his retirement.. hughes finishes 17th on the state's all-time wins list.. hughes has guided barr- reeve to five state title games during his tenure.. most recently.. he led the vikings to a semi-state appearance and a 24-5 record.. hughes has been a basketball staple in the valley for more than
