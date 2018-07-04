Speech to Text for 6:00 - President Trump writes a letter of support to Officer Pitts' family

recently received a surprise message of support. he served with the police department for 16 years. pitts died in a shooting in may. news 10's abby kirk talked to people who knew officer pitts best. she joins us in the studio to talk about this special follow-up. patrece the family received a letter from president donald trump. as i leanred today -- this letter highlights pitts bravery, and his sacrifice. "he was a best friend ..." nat "i think more than anything it has taught me to be more compassionate." it's been almost "2" months for "greg pitts'...who lost his "little brother." ....the fallen terre haute police officer, rob pitts.... who died in a shooting in may. nat greg says he has some words that he would say....if he saw his brother...one last time... "that i was proud of him and i miss him." nat a grieving family ...and community... was sent a special message. ---ryan "it came in a manilla envelope. and the return address was ... the white house." nat ---ryan "it was a letter to the family of rob pitts." at the bottom... was president donald trump's signature. nat--greg "dear pitts family... it is with heavy hearts that we learn in the loss of rob." it was sealed and sent to the terre haute police department. nat--greg "in knowing that dakota, brooke and austin will carry on his legacy." the president of the united states wished to express his condolences over the death of a lost brother...fathe r.... son.....and most importantly... a hero. nat "we join your family, friends and community in honoring rob for making the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty." ---ryan "for him to take time and even sign the letter, it means something. it means something to the terre haute police department, it means something to the men and women in law enforcement, more importantly...and most importantly....it means something to the pitts family." ---greg "it mean't a lot." ---greg "it was kind of a sense of pride...you know...that he would reach out and uh..you know just take the time to do this for us." in terre haute, abby kirk news 10 hey kevin what's