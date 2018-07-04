Speech to Text for CASA has Christmas in July

organization. the court appointed special advocates for children -- or casa-- broke out the christmas trees today. kicking off their month long toy drive. they'll be holding events all month to collect toys for the kids they advocate for. vigo county casa is seeing more kids this year than ever before. [b17]casa-sotvo "last year we advocated for 1,033 children. this year we're at 900 and we're only at july. so, we know that we're gonna surpass that so, we know that santas gift bag is going to have to be really packed this year." the christmas trees can be found all over the vigo county annex. for more information on the toy drive...visit our website -- w-t-h-i-t-v dot com one of the wabash valley's