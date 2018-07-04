Clear

Adding technology to nature in Vincennes

Adding technology to nature in Vincennes

Posted: Mon Jul 02 15:19:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 02 15:19:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Adding technology to nature in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and it might entice you outside a bit more.. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes to tell us whats next. it's hard to get away from one of these. the city of vincennes is helping to give you more access. the city park. it's a place to relax and enjoy yourself. "we have so many people who go to our parks and have lunch. take their kids out there to rainbow beach. they're on their phones, on their tablets." technology mixing in with nature. something park superintendent steve beamon may not have seen coming when he started with the parks in 2005. "well you know you go back thirteen years ago and things were a lot differently technology wise. i mean it's hard to say that but things expand and change so quickly." but the city is changing with the times. adding wifi to their four parks and the riverwalk. "when you go around, what do people look for like in resturaunts, hotels and those things? hey, where's the wifi? can i click on and get on some wifi. so hopefully this will help increase those types of things. get more people out there. and just make things better for the citizens of vincennes." the start up cost is 2,000 dollars. this comes from the city's promotion fund. "when you hear about projects recently. you know theres a lot of projects that cost a lot of money. and to be able to say that around $2,000 we're going to be able to provide wifi in every park in the city of vincennes. i mean that's a pretty good deal." a deal that beamon is happy to see. "when you're out and about especially in
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system