Speech to Text for Adding technology to nature in Vincennes

and it might entice you outside a bit more.. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes to tell us whats next. it's hard to get away from one of these. the city of vincennes is helping to give you more access. the city park. it's a place to relax and enjoy yourself. "we have so many people who go to our parks and have lunch. take their kids out there to rainbow beach. they're on their phones, on their tablets." technology mixing in with nature. something park superintendent steve beamon may not have seen coming when he started with the parks in 2005. "well you know you go back thirteen years ago and things were a lot differently technology wise. i mean it's hard to say that but things expand and change so quickly." but the city is changing with the times. adding wifi to their four parks and the riverwalk. "when you go around, what do people look for like in resturaunts, hotels and those things? hey, where's the wifi? can i click on and get on some wifi. so hopefully this will help increase those types of things. get more people out there. and just make things better for the citizens of vincennes." the start up cost is 2,000 dollars. this comes from the city's promotion fund. "when you hear about projects recently. you know theres a lot of projects that cost a lot of money. and to be able to say that around $2,000 we're going to be able to provide wifi in every park in the city of vincennes. i mean that's a pretty good deal." a deal that beamon is happy to see. "when you're out and about especially in