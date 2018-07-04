Speech to Text for 5:00 - President Trump writes a letter of support to Officer Pitts' family

support. you'll recall -- pitts served with the police department for 16 years. he was shot and killed -- in the line of duty -- in may. news 10's abby kirk talked to people who knew officer pitts best. shes joins us in the studio with more on this special follow-up. alia, the family received a letter from president donald trump. as i leanred today -- this letter highlights pitts bravery, and his sacrifice. nat "coping...you know do you ever forget? no... and i don't think that you should." in some ways the loss of fallen terre haute police officer ---rob pitts---- still doesn't seem real... "we miss him...but we will keep going and we will do it in his honor and we will do it the correct way." about two months have passed ...with a fellow officer gone... but never forgotten. "it came in a manilla envelope. and the return address was ... the white house." nat "it was a letter to the family of rob pitts." at the bottom... was president donald trump's signature. nat "dear pitts family... it is with heavy hearts that we learn in the loss of rob." it was sealed and sent to the terre haute police department. "for him to take time and even sign the letter, it means something. it means something to the terre haute police department, it means something to the men and women in law enforcement, more importantly...and most importantly....it means something to the pitts family." "it was kind of a sense of pride...you know...that he would reach out and uh..you know just take the time to do this for us." the president of the united states wished to express his condolences over the death of a lost brother....and hero .... nat "we join your family, friends and community in honoring rob for making the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty." nat coming up... a message from the pitt's family.... and---what rob's older brother would say if he had the chance to see him one last time... that's straight ahead on news 10 at 6. back to you alia. we're just a couple of days away from july