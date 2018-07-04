Speech to Text for Crews begin setup at Vigo County Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the summer! crews were setting up today. fair activities start on saturday. but -- it takes a lot of time to get prepared! today -- we saw people backing in some food and amusement ride trailers. they'll also be making sure everything is working properly in the coming days. the fair has all kinds of family carnival fun. and -- of course, there are tons of 4-h exhibits to see. the kick-off ceremony happens at noon on saturday. we've linked you to all of the 4-h show and event information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. [b18]tease 1 (abby kirk)-sot vo a personal letter sent to the grieving family of a fallen