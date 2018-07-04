Clear

Crews begin setup at Vigo County Fair

Crews begin setup at Vigo County Fair

Posted: Mon Jul 02 14:23:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 02 14:23:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

of the summer! crews were setting up today. fair activities start on saturday. but -- it takes a lot of time to get prepared! today -- we saw people backing in some food and amusement ride trailers. they'll also be making sure everything is working properly in the coming days. the fair has all kinds of family carnival fun. and -- of course, there are tons of 4-h exhibits to see. the kick-off ceremony happens at noon on saturday. we've linked you to all of the 4-h show and event information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com.
