Speech to Text for Illinois Teacher shortages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

[b15]il schools fight teacher shortage-lklive that includes illinois too.. news 10's lacey clifton has more on a measure aimed at fixing this issue. "i'm here in paris illinois, where today i spoke with the school superintendent about the new law that governor bruce rauner signed last friday. it has to do with education, and hopes to curb the teacher shortage in illinois." education officials say one in five open teaching jobs goes unfilled. that's because of strict license requirements. but illinois' new law could help get more teachers in the classroom. it lets educators with out-of-state licenses that are similair to illinois' be qualified to teach. another benefit of the new law-- is it raises the number of days a retired teacher can substitute from 100-- to 120 days. the drawback? a recent study shows over half of school districts struggle to find substitutes. paris schools superintendent jeremy larson says he has some high quality subs lined up for this school year. but-- the extra days granted by the new law doesn't make the teacher shortage go away. "i'd feel confident putting my own kids into those classrooms. but at the same time, it's not a long-term solution. and so i feel like we have it covered for the first 120 days, but it's figuring out what we're going to do from that point on." "local educators want to remind you that if you'd like to see change, it starts with you. you have to contact your illinois lawmakers and let them know what changes you'd like to see in education. reporting in paris, illlinois, i'm lacey clifton for news 10."