Speech to Text for Electric bills could be on the way down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hoosiers saving some cash. duke energy is proposing a rate cut for "all" of their "8"-hundred thousand customers. that cut could be a drop in electric bills by an average of "5"-point "6"-percent over the next "2"-years. that breaks down to nearly "7.33" a month for customers using "1"-thousand kilowatt-hours. other utilities are considering adjusting its rates as well -- including vectren. utility officials say the cut is related to federal tax changes. before the cut can be made -- state utility regulators must sign off on the plan. thousands of teaching positions sit empty across the country.