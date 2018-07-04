Speech to Text for Man accused of leading police on chase in Terre Haute in court

chase through terre haute in a stolen car -- was in court for the first time this morning. this is "31"-year-old "tremaine wilson". accoring to court documents -- the pursuit happened friday afternoon. that's after indiana state police attempted to stop the vehicle in southern vigo county. police say "wilson" continued to pass several vehicles on the emergency shoulder. the pursuit ended near 3rd and chestnut streets after "stop sticks" were deployed. "wilson" remains in the vigo county jail on a number of charges -- including auto theft -- refusal to identify self and resisting law enforcement.