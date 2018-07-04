Speech to Text for Jacob Sparks receives court date

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a "21"-year-old facing "14"- felonies. in march -- police arrested "jacob sparks". police say "sparks" was downloading child pornography -- and found several videos in his home involving children under the age of "12". he's facing "4" counts of child exploitation and "10" counts of possession of child pornography charges. today -- he returned to court. a judge set a trial date for october second. his bond remains at "50"-thousand dollars with no "10"-percent. a chicago man -- who police say led them on a