Speech to Text for Knox County Standoff ends

standoff with knox county deputies -- is now behind bars. this man -- "larry plummer" is now facing charges of burglary -- residential entry and resisting law enforcement. police say it all started as a domestic situation in sandborn. that reportedly led to a break-in. deputies were then able to track "plummer" to a home on "hill street". a sheriff's negotiator was called in when he refused to come out. authorities say "plummer" raise a weapon at deputies -- but never fired it. "plummer" finally surrenered around 7:30 this morning. deputies confiscated a rifle -- shot-gun and flare gun from inside the home. a jury trial date is set for