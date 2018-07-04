Speech to Text for One more week until parol office can move back into Community Corrections

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

least" another week before the indiana parole office can move back into it's normal office space. that's following a fire inside the vigo county community corrections center. the state parole office has been operating out of a temporary office inside the center since wednesday. that's according to director "bill watson". he also told us clean up continued today at the facility. meanwhile -- fire investigators still ask for your help in finding who set the office on fire. you can call crime stoppers anonymously at 812-238-stop. the suspect in a "4"-and-a half hour