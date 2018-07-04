Clear

Backyard Leisure to open temporary location

Posted: Mon Jul 02 14:15:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 02 14:15:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

open a temporary location tomorrow. a fire happened at backyard leisure around 4 p.m. saturday. the fire heavily damaged the west side of the business. its showroom suffered water damage. fire crews say an electrical problem is most likely the cause of the fire. backyard leisure will open its temporary location next to big 'o tires. they also hope to have all landline calls forwarded to employee cell phones. that way customers can get any service they need. it will be "at
