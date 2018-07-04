Clear

A new lawsuit against Vigo County

want a judge to force the issue. news 10's jon swaner reviewed a stack of recently-filed federal court documents and has more. it's been well established... even admitted by county leaders... that the conditions at the vigo county jail are unconstitutional. but it's other claims by the inmates' attorneys in their motion for summary judgement that we find interesting. for instance, the motion claims the county is deliberately indifferent to the fact jail conditions violate inmates' constitutional rights. conditions also don't meet the health and welfare needs of inmates. a recent study by r-j-s justice services recommends vigo county build a new jail in excess of 400 beds. but the motion states the county hasn't been able to take the necessary steps to make a new jail a reality. to ensure this happens, the inmates are asking a federal judge to declare the jail's conditions as unconstitution al. from there, they hope the court will order county leaders to appear before a judge providing updates on a new jail's construction every 30 days until plans are finalized. the inmates also want the county to present to the judge its plan to minimize the unconsitutiona l conditions at the jail. back to you. a terre haute business damaged by fire hopes to
