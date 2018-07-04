Speech to Text for Terre Haute Fire Dept. Fireworks Safety

safety. 1. be sure to use fireworks outdoors and away from buildings and vehicles 2. never relight a 'dud' firework. wait 20 minutes and soak it in a bucket of water 3. always have a bucket of water or a charged water hose nearby 4. dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal garbage can remember, if you need help checking or installing a smoke detector or want to donate to the smoke detector fund, contact the terre haute fire department at 244-2803.