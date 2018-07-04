Speech to Text for Rex win 7th straight

up.. but that hasn't been a problem so far for the terre haute rex.. who are trying to win number 7 in a row tonight.. umpires wearing the stars and stripes tonight as the rex host quincy.. terre haute struggling to get anything going.. still hitless when jarrett oleary hits a shot to right center.. but francisco rodriguez makes a great catch for out number two in the 3rd.. but that inspired the rex offense.. next batter .. jordan schaffer beams it over the wall in left.. that's a solo home run for the west terre haute native.. he brings the home team within one.. and rex manager tyler wampler says it just takes one hit to get them going.. next it's drew ashley.. he singles into left to keep the 2-out rally going.. then roby enriquez moves ashley around.. the sycamore singles to the right side to put two on.. and why not keep it rolling.. lorenzo elion drives it to left field.. ashley rounding third and heading for home.. he slides in safely.. the terre haute rex tie the game in the inning.. they end up with 13 hits in the game.. the rex beat quincy.. 8-4 the final .. that's seven straight wins for the terre haute nine.. and tyler wampler says things are just clicking right now for his squad. [e4]rex vs quincy-sot we've felt confident. our guys are relaxed. guys are fresh. we've had some rainouts, so it's helped our bullpen. it's helped our entire staff. so they're just playing well right now.