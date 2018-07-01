Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today it will be a hot one, highs climbing into the low 90s with a heat index in the low 100's. mostly sunny skies for your saturday. tonight mostly clear and muggy as overnight lows drop to 72. then tomorrow, another steamy day with highs again in the low 90s. tomorrow we could see a few afternoon showers pop up. heading into the work week, expect temperatures to stay in the 90's. we are inching closer to the fourth of july! climbing into the low 90s with a heat index in the low 100's. mostly sunny skies for your saturday. tonight mostly clear and muggy as overnight lows drop to 72. then tomorrow, another steamy day with highs again in the low 90s. tomorrow we could see a few afternoon showers pop up. heading into the work week, expect temperatures to stay in the 90's. we are inching closer to the fourth of july! climbing into the low 90s with a heat index in the low 100's. mostly sunny skies for your saturday. tonight mostly clear and muggy as overnight lows drop to 72. then tomorrow, another steamy day with highs again in the low 90s. tomorrow we could see a few afternoon showers pop up. heading into the work week, expect temperatures to stay in the 90's. climbing into the low 90s with a heat index in the low 100's. mostly sunny skies for your saturday. tonight mostly clear and muggy as overnight lows drop to 72. then tomorrow, another steamy day with highs again in the low 90s. tomorrow we could see a few afternoon showers pop up. heading into the work week, expect temperatures to stay in the 90's. we are inching closer to the fourth of july!