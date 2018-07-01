Clear

Rex win 5th straight

TH 10-2 over SPR.

Posted: Fri Jun 29 20:44:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 29 20:44:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Rex win 5th straight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after sweeping quincy in a doubleheader.. the rex are back at it tonight .. they've got things lined up.. looking for win number 5 in a row against springfield.. 1st inning.. zach milam rips this one right back up the middle.. sliders walked the first two batters.. so drew ashley is in to score on the single and the rex lead 1- nothing.. the inning continues.. mason speirs hits a chopper back at the pitcher.. it's off the tip of the glove and gets away.. milam comes across the plate and terre haute leads 3-nothing.. still in the 1st.. justin jenkins this time.. up the middle again.. that brings another run across for the rex.. and it's 4-zero after an inning.. jenkins would get it done again in the 3rd.. he singles into right field this time.. jalbert melo scores to make it 5-oh rex.. they'd just keep piling it on.. 4th inning.. austin weiler with bases loaded.. clears them with a triple to left .. the rex make it five in a row with a dominating win.. the haute takes it 10-2. it was a breakout season last year
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Dangerously hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colin Hill with Rex

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win 5th straight

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Racing at the Action Track

Image

Local Girl Scout receives top award

Image

Movie with local ties premiers in Terre Haute

Image

CBD Oil law goes into effect

Image

Driver charged for taking police on a chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant