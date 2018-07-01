Speech to Text for Rex win 5th straight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after sweeping quincy in a doubleheader.. the rex are back at it tonight .. they've got things lined up.. looking for win number 5 in a row against springfield.. 1st inning.. zach milam rips this one right back up the middle.. sliders walked the first two batters.. so drew ashley is in to score on the single and the rex lead 1- nothing.. the inning continues.. mason speirs hits a chopper back at the pitcher.. it's off the tip of the glove and gets away.. milam comes across the plate and terre haute leads 3-nothing.. still in the 1st.. justin jenkins this time.. up the middle again.. that brings another run across for the rex.. and it's 4-zero after an inning.. jenkins would get it done again in the 3rd.. he singles into right field this time.. jalbert melo scores to make it 5-oh rex.. they'd just keep piling it on.. 4th inning.. austin weiler with bases loaded.. clears them with a triple to left .. the rex make it five in a row with a dominating win.. the haute takes it 10-2. it was a breakout season last year