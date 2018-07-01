Speech to Text for Local Girl Scout receives top award

organizations top award. cassidy mccammon recently received the "girl scout gold award." members can receive this award after completing a 80 hour community service project. cassidy's project was "reading with paws." i partnered with the terre haute humane society to create a program where elementary students came into the shelter and read to the animals, which made the kids excited about reading and got the animals to socialize which is always good. mccammon graduated from terre haute north. she told us she's been involved with girl scouts since she was in kindergarten.