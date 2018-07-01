Speech to Text for Movie with local ties premiers in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

behind a new film. the world premiere of "viridian" happened tonight at the indiana theater. it's a 1920's-period horror film. the film tells the story of a vaudeville actress. she pretends to talk to the dead for easy money. actors say they hope to tie the theater and film worlds, while highlighting terre haute history. we want to show, it really is a hidden gem. especially when it comes to vaudeville and theaters. // a lot of people just drive through terre haute and never really think about it. you may notice a handful of historical terre haute locations in the film. among them are... saint mary of the woods college and the sycamore building. a local girl scout has