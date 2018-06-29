Clear

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Posted: Fri Jun 29 15:36:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 29 15:36:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

today. "toys r us" filed for bankruptc back in september. they officially closed today. news 10s sarah lehman is live at the "terre haute" toys r us with more patrece, rondrell the toys r us here in terre haute closed today at three. items today in the store were ninety percent off. people from all over vigo county were coming here today looking for deals and remembering the good times. the times when a kid could be a kid. the parking lot was full. while the shelves were emptying. people came to say goodbye to toys r us for the last time. "i'm sad. it's sad. it's like a tradition in toys." many wondering what now "it's sad where are we going to take our kids now?" toys r us opened in 19-57 since then it's brought toys and smiles to kids. some of those kids now have kids and grandkids of their own. "bought for my kids and then my grand babies and then my great grandbabies." "it's not just this store closing today. toys r us across the country are locking their doors for the last time. some people took to social media to talk about their memories growing up with the iconic toy store." the viral video of the toys r us girrafe geoffery with his suitcase living an empty store started a lot of tweets about the closing. one user said "i guess we gotta grow up now." a kansas state highway partol officer said he would miss the giraffe and for him to be safe. on one of the stores doors there was this sign. saying "i guess everyone has grown up there's no more toys r us kids." and the question on a lot of peoples miinds "what's going to be the new toy place?" about 700 store fronts across the country are going to be empty. no word on what could fill this one here. for now live in terre haute. sarah lehman news10 back to you. future business men and women have some
