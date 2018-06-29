Speech to Text for Small Business Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new skills they can put to the test. today.. they did just that. it was part of the terre haute "entrepreneurship camp pitch luncheon." local young people spent the week developing business ideas. they also worked with coaches to learn the best practices. today was the main event. they "presented" their pitches to organizers at clabber girl in terre haute. they say it's invaluable training. 06:08:44,11 you have the four judges and you're hoping, hoping that they follow along, that they really really like it you just really have to impress them. the "west central indiana small business development center" and "work one" helped put on this "week long" event. [c5]wx tease-twcam pd and rm