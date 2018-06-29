Speech to Text for 7th Street Project Delay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

project this month. crews found nearly 40 natural gas lines. it happened while they were working on the south seventh street project in terre haute. they worked with vectren to re-locate those lines. road work between hulman and vorhees will continue monday.. weather permitting phase one of the project should be finished by the end of july. [b18]rex youth camp-wipe vo the heat couldn't stop kids from playing ball.