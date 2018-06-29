Speech to Text for Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

disciplinary charges. the "indiana commission on judicial qualifications" has filed disciplinary charges against judge "ryan johanningsmeie r". he run knox county superior court 2. the commission alleges "3"- counts of misconduct. this stems from a case in which the judge was reportedly good friends with the defendent and did not recuse himself. "johanningsmeier" was reportedly cautioned about his involvement. he now has "20"-days to file an answer to the charges. an indiana nursing home company's