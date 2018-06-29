Speech to Text for Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

county correctional facility today. norm loudermilk took us on a tour of the building. he's the city's chief arson investigator. take a look at this. you're seeing one of the state parole offices. that used to be a desk. investigators say a fire was set inside one of the drawers. and many drawers were gone through. loudermilk says they cut pieces of the chairs to take samples of the accellerant used in the fire. the video goes on to show various other offices destroyed in wednesday mornings fire. we caught up with loudermilk afterward the tour. he told us they finished the scene examination today. he says they were also able to gather a lot of evidence. every crime there is evidence that can be gathered. we have gathered a lot of evidence. some of the evidence is fire damage some of it is related to property damage. loudermilk says they do need the public's help. if you have any information call crime stoppers at 812 238 stop.