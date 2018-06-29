Clear

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Posted: Fri Jun 29 15:28:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 29 15:28:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lawrenceville, illinois. we're learning they may now have the money to support the employees.. but news 10s bureau chief gary brian has learned they're under investigation... "the financial situation at united methodist village. i've been here in lawrenceville all day searching for answers. heres what i can tell you." its been a long week for john cox. his mother and step father live at united methodist village. "a lot of trepidation knowing that staff is unhappy, theres stress going on. it's been very worrysome." cox's concerns are felt throughout the community. they're also being heard by the illinois department of public health. the department just opened a case on united methodist today. i spoke with nick lynn. he is the attorney for united methodist village. he told me that issues arose from late payments from medicare and medicaid. as well as a change in the billing company. according to lynn, the money is now available. employees with checks can cash them. he confirms that a number of staff quit. however, lynn says a number of former employees and volunteers have filled those roles. he emphasizes there is no financial crisis at the village. while talking with john cox, i told him what united methodist's attorney had told us. "are you concerned? you know gary, i really yes i am concerned. as long as they can right the ship. patch the hole and get the ship up right i'm ok with it then." but even though things may work out in the future... cox and the hundreds of employees say they need more transparency... "if there are questions. if staff have questions. if residents have questions. if family members have questions. be transparent and give us an answer. don't keep everything behind closed doors." "of course we'll continue to follow this story as it develops. in lawrenceville, gary brian, news 10." news 10 got an inside look at the vigo
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program