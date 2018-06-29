Speech to Text for United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lawrenceville, illinois. we're learning they may now have the money to support the employees.. but news 10s bureau chief gary brian has learned they're under investigation... "the financial situation at united methodist village. i've been here in lawrenceville all day searching for answers. heres what i can tell you." its been a long week for john cox. his mother and step father live at united methodist village. "a lot of trepidation knowing that staff is unhappy, theres stress going on. it's been very worrysome." cox's concerns are felt throughout the community. they're also being heard by the illinois department of public health. the department just opened a case on united methodist today. i spoke with nick lynn. he is the attorney for united methodist village. he told me that issues arose from late payments from medicare and medicaid. as well as a change in the billing company. according to lynn, the money is now available. employees with checks can cash them. he confirms that a number of staff quit. however, lynn says a number of former employees and volunteers have filled those roles. he emphasizes there is no financial crisis at the village. while talking with john cox, i told him what united methodist's attorney had told us. "are you concerned? you know gary, i really yes i am concerned. as long as they can right the ship. patch the hole and get the ship up right i'm ok with it then." but even though things may work out in the future... cox and the hundreds of employees say they need more transparency... "if there are questions. if staff have questions. if residents have questions. if family members have questions. be transparent and give us an answer. don't keep everything behind closed doors." "of course we'll continue to follow this story as it develops. in lawrenceville, gary brian, news 10." news 10 got an inside look at the vigo