Clear

Blood donations are low

Blood donations are low

Posted: Fri Jun 29 15:24:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 29 15:24:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Blood donations are low

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and holidays .. blood donations drop this time of year. according to the red cross...people are more active over the summer and there are fewer blood drives during the holiday week. so they're offering a special edition t-shirt for those who donate from july 2nd thru july 7th. to schedule an appointment... call 1-800 red cross. or visit their website. we'll have a link on our website. now...new developments at united methodist village in
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program