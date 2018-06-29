Speech to Text for Blood donations are low

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and holidays .. blood donations drop this time of year. according to the red cross...people are more active over the summer and there are fewer blood drives during the holiday week. so they're offering a special edition t-shirt for those who donate from july 2nd thru july 7th. to schedule an appointment... call 1-800 red cross. or visit their website. we'll have a link on our website. now...new developments at united methodist village in