Speech to Text for Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you might be out celebrating this weekend. if you are.. here are a few tips from the american red cross to keep you and your family safe in the heat. keep water close by. not only will it keep you cool. but in case of fire around grills and fireworks. wear loose fitting... light- colored clothing to stay cool. dark colors will hold the heat. don't keep food in the sun.. but rather in coolers with plenty of ice. you can get sick. we have more tips from the red cross on our website. w-t-h-i tv dot com. the red cross is also asking for your help. because of vacations