Greene County EMA working to keep people cool

Posted: Fri Jun 29 15:22:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 29 15:22:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

linton. he joins us more on the county's efforts. yes brady i am here in the linton city park which soon will host the linton freedom festival. but with these hot temperatures the greene county emergency management agency is taking precautions. earlier this week they reached out to area churches to open up cooling centers. so far only one location has announced they will open up to do so in greene county. but its not because of the lack of resources in the community. the county ema says over the years the number of those using these cooling stations have decreased drastically. now the ema said they plan to open up community centers for the upcoming festivities... while also pass out water during the parade. but these cooling stations may stay to a minimum due to their low numbers. [b7]cooling centers-live sot "i don't know if it has to do with different programs that are available to people anymore. but we just didn't have the numbers. and its kind of hard for people to go in, turn everything on and ready and nobody show up." now on you screen is a cooling center in greene county as well as a few locations in edger county. all of which is open to the public for those who are in need of a place to cool out during these extreme temperatures. also this list may continue to grow as the temperatures continue to rise. so stay tuned into news 10 for updates on any new cooling centers that may be available. of course you can see that list again on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in linton. i'm news 10s garrett brown. back to you. with the fourth of july holiday around the corner..
