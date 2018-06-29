Speech to Text for A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Friday: Excessive heat warnings and advisories. Humid, with a slight chance of rain. High: 93° Feels Like: 107° Friday night: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 74° Saturday: Sunny. Dangerous Heat. High: 95° Feels Like: 107° Detailed Forecast: A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend. For the most part, dry conditions will prevail, but an isolated bubble up shower can't be ruled out. The bigger talker will be the fact that it feels like it's over 100°. Take your time, keep an eye on the kiddos, elderly and pets. Loose and light colored clothing with frequent hydration will be the way to go. Wear sunscreen, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and most importantly take care of yourself.