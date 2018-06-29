Clear

A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Friday: Excessive heat warnings and advisories. Humid, with a slight chance of rain. High: 93° Feels Like: 107° Friday night: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 74°

Posted: Fri Jun 29 03:38:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 29 03:40:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Excessive heat warnings and advisories. Humid, with a slight chance of rain. High: 93° Feels Like: 107° Friday night: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 74° Saturday: Sunny. Dangerous Heat. High: 95° Feels Like: 107° Detailed Forecast: A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend. For the most part, dry conditions will prevail, but an isolated bubble up shower can't be ruled out. The bigger talker will be the fact that it feels like it's over 100°. Take your time, keep an eye on the kiddos, elderly and pets. Loose and light colored clothing with frequent hydration will be the way to go. Wear sunscreen, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and most importantly take care of yourself.
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Image

Rex win two.

Image

Small Park Improvements

Image

Vigo County Fair Queen crowned

Image

Cook Road Bridge is now open

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County Laser Tag tournament

Image

A duck tagging party

Image

Families Belong Together Protest planned for Terre Haute

Image

Lightning Strike in Florida

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program